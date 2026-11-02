Additional CS Reviews Fisheries Infrastructure, Development Measures in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Additional Chief Secretary (CS) of the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Department visited several fisheries-related facilities in Kamrup district on Saturday to review their activities and discuss measures to strengthen the sector.

During the visit, the official inspected the fish kiosk at Lachitpur in Amingaon, located on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's Office, as well as Uttaran Fishery FPC and Rangia Farm.

Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra felicitated the visiting official and held discussions on strategies to develop and strengthen the fisheries sector in the district.

ADC (Fisheries), Kamrup, Debashis Goswami; Rangia CDC Nabajit Pathak; North Guwahati Circle Officer Chiranjit Das; and the District Fisheries Officer accompanied the Additional Chief Secretary during the visit.

Also Read: Multilingual Poets' Conference Marks Fifth Anniversary with Day-Long Celebrations in Assam