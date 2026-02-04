Safety of 20-Litre Water Cans in Guwahati Comes Under Question

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Questions were raised across Guwahati over the safety and quality of 20-litre RO drinking water cans as residents voiced concerns about hygiene standards and regulatory compliance among local suppliers.

With rapid urban growth, inconsistent municipal water supply and deteriorating groundwater quality, packaged RO water had become a daily necessity for many households and commercial establishments in the city. However, consumers from several localities said doubts were growing over whether the water marketed as purified was actually fit for consumption.

Residents from areas such as Beltola, Hatigaon and Kahilipara reported receiving water cans that appeared poorly cleaned, stained or unhygienic. The commonly used blue plastic jars, they said, often masked the actual condition of the water, making it difficult to detect contamination until after use. In some instances, visible marks and foul odour from the cans heightened fears of inadequate sanitization.

A Hatigaon resident, Keshav Baruah, said his family had relied on a single supplier for months without issues, but recently noticed a decline in quality. He said the cans were no longer washed properly and the water developed an unpleasant smell. Although the supplier replaced the can after a complaint, no explanation was offered.

Similar apprehensions were expressed in Beltola, where residents worried about the health risks posed by contaminated water, particularly to children and the elderly. In Kahilipara, a household discontinued its water supply after receiving cans with loose or tampered seals, which raised suspicion about possible reuse without proper cleaning.

Medical experts cautioned that repeated use of large water containers without strict hygiene protocols could lead to microbial growth, increasing the risk of waterborne illnesses. They stressed that improper washing and storage significantly compromised water safety.

Under existing norms, packaged drinking water units were required to comply with standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, including regular laboratory testing for pH balance, total dissolved solids and microbial contamination. Officials, however, acknowledged that adherence to these norms was uneven.

A Public Health Department official said lax monitoring allowed several small-scale RO units to bypass mandatory practices. He said cost-cutting often resulted in neglected filter maintenance, inadequate cleaning of cans and irregular quality testing. The official added that authorities had sealed a few units outside the city in recent months following complaints.

Observers in the sector said larger brands generally followed prescribed standards, while smaller local suppliers were more likely to fall short due to poor infrastructure and oversight.

As concerns mounted, residents called for stricter inspections and enforcement to prevent unsafe drinking water from posing a serious public health risk in the city.

