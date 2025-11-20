Dibrugarh’s 24×7 Water Supply Project Handed Over to Municipal Corporation

Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh Town 24×7 Water Supply Project under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 1.0 was formally handed over to the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, marking a major step toward ensuring safe and reliable drinking water across all 19 municipal wards.

The project, built at a cost of ₹193 crore, includes an extensive distribution network of about 150 kilometres and a total of 7,676 household connections. Officials said the new system will help solve long-standing issues of irregular and unsafe water in many neighbourhoods.

During the handover, a meeting was also held with employees of the Municipal Corporation to discuss their service-related matters and responsibilities. The discussion was attended by the Cabinet Minister for Public Health Engineering and the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, along with other senior officials.

Authorities said the project will greatly improve daily life for residents and support the growing needs of Dibrugarh in the coming years. They added that uninterrupted water supply will bring relief, improve hygiene and strengthen the overall civic services of the town.