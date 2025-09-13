Saikia’s open letter to PM Modi: ‘Fulfil old promises, don’t give new lollipops’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, issued an open letter welcoming the Prime Minister but reminding him of the “unfulfilled promises” made to the people of the state over the past decade.

In the letter addressed directly to the Prime Minister, the Opposition leader urged Modi not to “mislead the simple-minded people of Assam with political lollipops” during his visit, but instead to revisit and fulfill the commitments made earlier.

The letter highlighted several key issues. Saikia recalled that in February 2014, Modi had promised that by May 16, 2014, all illegal Bangladeshi migrants would have to leave Assam. The letter accused the BJP-led government of failing to implement this, even in cases where courts had declared individuals as foreigners.

He further questioned on the flood problem, Modi had earlier stated that Assam’s flood issue would be recognized as a “national problem.” However, in the last 10 years, the Centre has not officially accorded it that status. The Opposition demanded that the PM make this announcement during his visit.

On the matter of ST status for six communities, Saikia said that the Prime Minister had repeatedly promised Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six indigenous groups—Moran, Motok, Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi, Tea Tribes, and Chutia. Despite a decade having passed, no concrete step has been taken.

Regarding tea workers’ wages, Saikia noted that Modi had promised to raise their daily wages to Rs 351. However, no special initiative has been taken either by the Centre or the BJP-led Assam government, leaving tea workers and their families in dire conditions. Even symbolic promises, such as registering Assam’s traditional Jhumur dance in the Guinness Book of World Records, have gone unfulfilled.

On urban development, Saikia pointed out that Guwahati was promised to be developed as a ‘Smart City,’ but instead, it has become the “Venice of Assam,” with streets turning into waterways during the monsoon. The letter urged the PM to take genuine steps for infrastructural development.

On the Assam Accord and CAA, Saikia accused the Modi government of betraying Assamese sentiments by imposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thereby undermining the Assam Accord. He demanded that Assam be excluded from the purview of the CAA.

The Opposition further alleged that promises of industrial corridors and investment in Assam have only benefited outside business groups close to the BJP, while local youth remain neglected.

The letter concluded by urging the Prime Minister not to announce “new promises” during his visit, but instead to prioritize fulfilling those promises made since 2014. “Assamese people have waited patiently for over a decade, but there has been a lack of political will on your part to honour those commitments. This time, we urge you to rise above electoral politics and give genuine relief to the people of Assam,” the letter stated.

