Fasting by Sarania Kachari community  demanding fresh Scheduled Tribe certificates

ORANG: In a significant show of dissent, the Sarania Kachari community staged a three-hour hunger strike on Tuesday across 10 constituencies under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), demanding the re-issuance of Scheduled Tribe certificates and the formation of a Sarania Kachari Autonomous Council. The protest was spearheaded by the Sarania Kachari Students’ Association, the Sarania Kachari Democratic Women’s Forum, and the Sarania Kachari Sammilani.

The demonstrations were prominently held at Bhergaon, Khairabari, and Tangla in Udalguri district, where community leaders and members gathered in large numbers to voice their demands.

The Sarania Kacharis have openly declared that they would boycott the upcoming BTC elections, citing the government’s failure to honour its commitment. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier promised a resolution by August 16, but the assurance has gone unfulfilled, sparking widespread anger within the community.

A meeting held in Dispur between Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and representatives of the Sarania Kachari State Organization also failed to produce any tangible results, further intensifying the frustration. As the BTC election notification looms, the Sarania Kachari community insists that the issue of their long-denied ethnic certificates must be resolved immediately. From the protest sites, community leaders issued a stern warning that if their legitimate demands were ignored, they would launch a more aggressive and large-scale movement in the days ahead. The hunger strike reflected the growing unrest and determination of the Sarania Kachari people, who say that they would not back down until their rights were restored and demands met.

