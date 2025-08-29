‘Debabrata Saikia is obstructing unity of Opposition in Assam’: MLA Akhil Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Akhil Gogoi, Sivasagar MLA-cum-President, Raijor Dal said that a lot of controversy existed around the unity of the Opposition in Assam and that the Leader of Opposition and Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia had been hindering it.

Gogoi made the statement while participating in a mass programme, ‘Janajagaran Yatra,’ at Deoraj Gaon Panchayat on the outskirts of Amguri under Sivasagar LAC. During the yatra, he bowed down at Deoraja Maidam seeking blessings. MLA Gogoi assured that he would provide rupees 2 lakh for maidan development.

Akhil Gogoi disclosed before the media that the Opposition parties other than the Congress were ready to unite in Assam. He said, “The Congress is going easy with the unification of the Opposition. The Congress leader says one thing today and another tomorrow. There are 16 Opposition political parties in Assam. If the Congress comes together, there will be 17 seats.” Gogoi also said that if the 17 political parties came together, Assam politics will witness a massive change.

