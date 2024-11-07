Samagra Shiksha, Assam Issues Guidelines for Spending Funds for TLMs

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has provided an amount of Rs. 1000 per school having pre-primary (Ka-Shreni) enrolment as per the provision for the development of TLMs (Teaching Learning Materials) as per the provision of the Annual Work Plan and Budget-2024-25.

For the utilization of the amount, SSA has issued the following guidelines:

(i) The school management committee (SMC)/school development committee (SMDC) will provide the amount of Rs. 1,000 to the teacher(s) concerned who teach in pre-primary (Ka-Shreni) class for the development of TLMs.

(ii) The amount of Rs. 1,000 will be utilised by the teacher(s) concerned for the development of need-based TLMs required for pre-primary (Ka-Shreni) class.

(iii) The teacher(s) concerned will have to first finalize the list of domain-specific TLMs that would be developed out of the fund provided for this purpose. He/she may take help from his/her fellow teachers/CRCCs (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator)/BRPs (Block Resource Person), etc., for finalizing the list.

(iv) After finalization of the list of domain-specific low-cost/no-cost TLMs, the teacher(s) concerned will purchase the required materials as per norms and will submit the original bills and vouchers to the head teacher concerned for onwards submission to the SMC/SMDC. The head teacher/principal of the school has to maintain the bills, vouchers, etc. for future references.

(v) After purchasing and collecting all the required materials, the teacher(s) concerned will develop the domain-specific TLMs. He/she may take help from his/her fellow teachers and mothers/parents of the students while developing the TLMs.

(vi) Efforts should be made to develop durable TLMs so that the same can be utilised during classroom transactions regularly for a long period.

(vii) The TLMs so developed should be once shown to the members of the SMC/SMDC, and photographs of these TLMs should be maintained in a record book of the school.

(viii) The TLMs so developed should be regularly used in the classroom transaction and should be made available among the students of pre-primary (Ka-Shreni) class.

(ix) The entire process of the development of the TIMs has to be completed within 20 days of the release of the fund to the school.

(x) The utilization certificate of the fund is immediately to be submitted to the block mission office (BMO) after the development of the TLMs. The funds provided for this activity should strictly be used in the development of TLMs.

The overall aim of ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) is to attain optimal outcomes in the domains of physical and motor development, cognitive development, socio-emotional development, cultural/artistic development, and the development of communication and early language, literacy, and numeracy.

The play way method, or activity-based learning, is the most accepted pedagogy suitable for early grade learners. Children naturally take to play-based activity in the early years. Children exposed to age-appropriate physical, educational, and social activities through play-based and activity-based methods learn better and grow better.

Taking these views into account, SSA has initiated the process of training teachers on the development of teaching learning materials that are an integral part of the learning process of early grade learners. During the training of teachers, effort was made to develop domain-specific teaching learning materials and their implementation in the classroom transaction for the overall development of the children.

