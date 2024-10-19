Samagra Shiksha, Assam’s live podcast on career counselling for students underway

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) launched a career counselling initiative through podcasts aimed for students in classes from IX to XII.

This programme is accessible via Tele Education Classrooms, Smart Classrooms, YouTube, and the Facebook Page of Samagra Shiksha, Assam. On every first, third, and fifth Friday of every month, the career counselling is planned to be telecasted. The third session kicked off today on October 18, 2024, featuring Indrajit Doley, a dedicated fifth-year LLB student.

The programme will have eight more episodes, and in the next episode, the career option related to civil services will be discussed.

The career counselling session by Samagra Shiksha, Assam, truly made an impact, with around 7,884 views highlighting its success. Indrajit Doley, a dedicated fifth-year LLB student, shared invaluable insights on CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) preparation, drawing from his own experiences and effective strategies. His guidance not only provided aspiring students with essential advice but also infused them with the motivation needed to tackle the competitive exam landscape with confidence. Sessions like this are crucial for helping students understand the significance of such exams and empower them on their academic journeys.

The live programme focused on secondary and senior secondary students had around 17,000 views during the live sessions of YouTube and Facebook, Smart Class and Tele Classrooms, etc. Students from schools across Assam actively participated in the first phase of the live career counselling session and thoroughly enjoyed the program. The engagement was high, with many eager to learn from Indrajit Doley's experiences and insights. It was a wonderful opportunity for students to connect, ask questions, and gain valuable guidance for their future career paths.

Apart from the podcast programme, Samagra Shiksha, Assam has also developed a career tree-a chart on various career options for students with a wide array of career options to provide information on the educational pathways, skills required, job prospects, and potential growth trajectories associated with each career option. The chart has been distributed to 8.6 lakh secondary students in 4285 government schools across Assam.

Two Career Guidance Table Books (Volume I and Volume II), which are a blueprint for students's dream careers, are also an initiative of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, to empower the youth of Assam to make informed career decisions. A total of 4,326 teachers have already been trained to guide students in their careers.

