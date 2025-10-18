Sanatan Dharma is a universal philosophy of life: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the 4th Foundation Day celebration of Pragjyotishpur University at Hajongbari, Chandrapur, where he inaugurated the university’s newly constructed auditorium and pharmacy block.

Extending greetings to the university fraternity, Dr. Sarma lauded the institution’s progress within just three years of its establishment by the Sankardev Education and Research Foundation, calling it a vital step toward integrating India’s ancient wisdom with modern scientific education. He said Pragjyotishpur University has opened “immense possibilities” in Assam’s academic landscape.

Highlighting the historical significance of the name Pragjyotishpur, the Chief Minister noted its references in the Ramayana and Mahabharata, describing it as a centre of ancient astrology and learning that later evolved into Kamrupa and then Assam. Dr. Sarma elaborated on the depth of Sanatan Dharma, explaining it as a universal philosophy of life that upholds knowledge as the highest spiritual pursuit. Drawing parallels with ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, he emphasized India’s historic leadership in science, astronomy, and medicine, calling for a revival of that intellectual spirit.

He stressed that India’s civilizational journey predates 1947, urging institutions like Pragjyotishpur University to lead in restoring India’s educational glory. Appreciating the university’s efforts to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he urged students to align learning with national development goals.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Health Minister Ashok Singhal, and other dignitaries attended the event alongside faculty, students, and staff, stated a press release.

