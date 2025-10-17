CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Two New Buildings at Pragjyotishpur University

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two newly constructed buildings Dhanvantari Vidyatanik and Samotkarsha Auditorium at Pragjyotishpur University in Chandrapur, Kamrup (Metro), on Friday.

The event, attended by dignitaries and academic leaders, marked another milestone for the private-sector university, managed by the Sankardev Education and Research Foundation.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister praised the institution’s efforts in advancing higher education by harmonizing modern academic disciplines with the essence of ancient Indian knowledge systems.

Officials highlighted that Pragjyotishpur University has been working to implement the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by promoting holistic, value-based education.

The inauguration of the two facilities aims to strengthen research, innovation, and cultural engagement on campus, further establishing the university as a pioneering centre of learning in Assam’s evolving educational landscape.