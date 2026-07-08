SARAL Portal launched to simplify regulatory compliance for entrepreneurs across NE

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) formally launched the SARAL (Simplified Access to Regulatory Approvals and Licences) Portal at a ceremony held at the NEDFi Convention Centre in Guwahati. The initiative, conceived and funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Government of India, has been developed as a one-stop compliance support platform for entrepreneurs in the North East.

SARAL is designed to support small, medium and micro enterprises in the North Eastern Region (NER) by providing a simplified and personalised compliance mapping system and dashboard that help businesses stay organised and informed. It offers single-window access to more than 40 Central and State licences, making compliance easier to manage. The portal also serves as a first-of-its-kind digital matchmaking platform that connects entrepreneurs with compliance professionals. In addition, SARAL provides a virtual repository of vetted templates and documents for compliance filing, along with AI-based alerts for compliance renewals to help prevent penalties and litigation, enabling small businesses to focus more on growth and less on regulatory complexity.

The programme convened senior government officials, entrepreneurs and compliance experts, along with representatives from incubators and MSMEs. It also attracted leading industry and trade bodies, including the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd., the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship and several others.

The event concluded with remarks by Niraj Kumar, Joint Secretary, MDoNER, who commended NEDFi’s hard work in developing the portal and highlighted the potential of the North East in the MSME sector. He emphasised the need to popularise the SARAL Portal among entrepreneurs across the region. He also suggested incorporating local languages into the portal to make it more accessible to rural entrepreneurs and reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the North East.

The concluding remarks were delivered by Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, North Eastern Council, who highlighted the need for a portal like SARAL for entrepreneurs in the North Eastern Region and reaffirmed the NEC’s continued support for such initiatives. The programme ended with a vote of thanks.

With the launch of the SARAL Portal, NEDFi, MDoNER and the NEC have taken a significant step towards building a more transparent and enabling regulatory ecosystem for entrepreneurs across the North East, reaffirming their shared commitment to easing the process of doing business in India’s eight North Eastern states, a press release said.

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