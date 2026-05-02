Sarat Mahanta’s works will inspire generations: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Prof. C. Raj Kumar delivers lecture on ‘India@100: shaping

a future through education, justice and technology’

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture organized by the Sarat Mahanta Foundation at Royal Global University here today.

The Governor, while paying rich tributes to the late Prof. Sarat Mahanta, described him as an eminent educationist and social thinker whose life and work continue to inspire generations. He highlighted Prof. Mahanta’s long academic association and his contribution towards shaping young minds, as well as his role in upholding the rights of the marginalized during his tenure with the Assam Human Rights Commission.

The Governor emphasized that education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but a process of building character and nurturing responsible citizens. He noted that Prof. Mahanta’s progressive and democratic ideals remain relevant in contemporary society. The Governor recalled the contributions of illustrious luminaries such as Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev, whose teachings continue to guide society.

Prof. (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, Haryana, delivered the memorial lecture on the theme “India@100: shaping a future through education, justice and technology”. Justice Michael D. Wilson, former judge of the Supreme Court of Hawaii, also addressed the occasion.

According to a press release, State Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh, and others were present on the occasion.

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