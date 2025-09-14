School Innovation Marathon (SIM) 2025 to engage Assam students from classes VI to XII

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The School Innovation Marathon (SIM) 2025, India’s largest school innovation challenge, will soon be launched across Assam. The programme is being organized by the Ministry of Education, the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), in collaboration with UNICEF and YuWaah.

According to a notification issued by Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), the initiative aims to empower students to identify community problems and design innovative solutions in the form of working prototypes.

All schools, including private institutions, have been asked to ensure the participation of students from classes VI to XII. District Mission Coordinators and Inspectors of Schools have been instructed to nominate nodal teachers for the ATL/TL and SIM and to extend full cooperation for the programme.

The activities will include teacher training and orientation, student registration, and submission of innovative projects. District Nodal Officers have already been designated to oversee the programme in their respective areas.

Officials expressed hope that the School Innovation Marathon will nurture creativity, problem-solving skills, and innovation among Assam’s young learners, encouraging them to contribute solutions to real-world challenges.

