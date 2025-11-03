Hojai to observe death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika on November 5

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa said that in synchronization with the rest of India, Hojai district administration was going to organize the Unity March on November 6 in Hojai town, to awaken the spirit of unity, patriotism, and duty among everyone and specially among youths. While addressing a press conference at DC’s Conference Hall at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar on Sunday evening, MP Tasa said,”Just as Sardar Vallabhhai Patel unified a fragmented India, we will carry forward that spirit so the youth can adopt the ideals of ‘Ek Bharat’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.”

He added that during the march, awareness of the Iron Man of India would be raised, especially on how Sardar Patel with his optimistic thinking united India in one thread.

The MP further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been selflessly working towards his vision of a self-reliant and united India.

During the Press Meet, District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati also apprised the reporters that Assam was celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary singer, Bhupen Hazarika, with a yearlong programme through a series of events. Synchronising with the centenary celebrations, the State Government has also decided to observe the death anniversary of the Bard of the Brahmaputra on November 5 and in line with the event, Hojai district administration is also going to observe the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna and music maestro Bhupen Hazarika at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in Hojai on November 5.

