SDG India Index 2023-24: Three NE states enter front-runner category

Assam placed in ‘blue’ category, with a score of 100, in Affordable and Clean Energy

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Three states in the Northeast have emerged as new entrants in the front-runner category in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2023–24. The three NE states are Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. Among the NE states, Sikkim has achieved a score of 76, which is higher than the national score of 71.

A few days ago, on July 12, NITI Aayog released the SDG India Index 2023–24. The overall SDG score for the country is 71 for 2023–24, a significant improvement from 66 in 2020–21 and 57 in 2018 (Baseline Report). According to the report, 32 states and UTs are in the front-runner category, with 10 new entrants: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Between 2018 and 2023–24, the fastest-moving states are Uttar Pradesh (increase in score by 25), followed by J&K (21), Uttarakhand (19), Sikkim (18), Haryana (17), Assam, Tripura, and Punjab (16 each), and Madhya Pradesh and Odisha (15 each).

NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023–24 revealed the score achieved by the NE states, with Sikkim in the lead with 76 points, Manipur and Mizoram with 72 each, Tripura with 71, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh with 65 each, and Nagaland and Meghalaya with 63 each. All states, barring Meghalaya and Nagaland, are now placed in the ‘green’ category, meaning front-runners with a score between 65 and 99.

NITI Aayog prepares the report with goal-wise results by states and assigns a score based on their achievements. According to the report, Assam has been placed in the ‘green’ category in the goal of No Poverty; category ‘red’ in Zero Hunger; ‘yellow’ in Good Health and Well-Being; ‘red’ in Quality Education; also ‘red’ in gender equality; category ‘green’ in Clean Water and Sanitation; ‘blue’ in Affordable and Clean Energy; ‘yellow’ in Decent Work and Economic Growth; ‘red’ in Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; ‘green’ in Reduced Inequalities; ‘yellow’ in Sustainable Cities and Communities; ‘green’ in Responsible Consumption and Production; ‘yellow’ in Climate Action; ‘green’ in Life on Land; and ‘green’ in Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

A ‘blue’ category means an Achiever with a score of 100; ‘green’ means a Frontrunner with a score between 65 and 99; ‘yellow’ means a Performer with a score between 50 to 64; and ‘red’’ is an Aspirant with a score between 0 and 49. Assam was placed in the topmost category of ‘blue’ in Affordable and Clean Energy.

The SDG India Index 2023–24 measures and tracks the national progress of all states and UTs on 113 indicators aligned to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (MoSPI) National Indicator Framework (NIF). The SDG India Index computes goal-wise scores on the 16 SDGs for each state and UT. Overall state and UT scores, or composite scores, are generated from goal-wise scores to measure the aggregate performance of the sub-national unit based on its performance across the 16 SDGs. These scores range between 0-100, and if a state or UT achieves a score of 100, it signifies it has achieved the targets. The higher the score of a state or UT, the greater the distance covered to the target.

India’s commitment to the SDGs since adopting the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development is reflected in concerted efforts on SDG localization spearheaded by NITI Aayog, which works closely with States and UTs. NITI Aayog has the twin mandate to oversee the adoption and monitoring of the SDGs in the country and promote competitive and cooperative federalism among states and UTs. Together with States and UTs, NITI Aayog has focused on the institutionalisation of the SDGs—not only to look at sustainable development as a standalone or parallel framework but also to make them an integral part of national and subnational thinking about development through institutional ownership, collaborative competition, capacity development, and following a whole-of-society approach.

