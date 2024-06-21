Assam: SEBA Declares HSLC Compartmental Exam Results for 2024

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) announced results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Examination 2024 at 11 am on Friday. These examinations were conducted in May and June. They provided an opportunity for students who needed to clear subjects they previously failed.

In its official notification, SEBA stated the results would be published through the results Gazette in PDF format. This Gazette will include roll numbers of candidates who have passed exams. Students can view their results and download their digital marksheets from the official SEBA website. SEBA also has a mobile app.

To download the marksheet students need to enter their roll number and other necessary details. The digital marksheet will serve as provisional certificate for immediate purposes. SEBA assured hard copies of the Certificate-cum-Marksheet will be distributed to the students in due course.

The notification also provided guidance to educational institutions regarding the enrollment of students into Class XI. Institutions are instructed to use the digital marksheets for enrolling students. But they must verify these results against the digital results Gazette available on SEBA website and through schools. This measure ensures the accuracy and legitimacy of students' marks.

Schools are given the responsibility to verify each student's results using SEBA’s official website. Also through its mobile app. In case of discrepancies or doubts. Educational institutions are required to contact SEBA directly for verification.

This streamlined approach allows for timely access to results. Facilitates the admission process for students advancing to higher secondary education. SEBA's digital and hard copy verification process ensures the integrity of the results. Thereby maintaining the credibility of the examination system.

As students and schools access these results SEBA's provision of both digital and hard copy marksheets aims to simplify the process. While maintaining strict verification standards to support the educational progression of Assam's students.