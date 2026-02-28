Seven districts to strengthen grassroots child protection framework

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A state-level child safety convergence workshop marked the formal launch of the KAWACH programme in Guwahati, with stakeholders emphasizing stronger coordination to reinforce child protection systems across Assam.

The one-day workshop was organized by the Northeast Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development in collaboration with the British Asian Trust. The initiative aligned with Mission Vatsalya, a centrally sponsored scheme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, and aimed to strengthen institutional mechanisms safeguarding vulnerable children.

Senior officials, district-level functionaries, development partners and representatives from academic institutions attended the event to deliberate on enhancing convergence within the child safety ecosystem. Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia, Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Laxminarayan Nanda, Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF, were present at the launch.

Representatives from seven districts, including members of District Child Protection Units, Child Protection Officers and Block and Village Level Child Welfare and Protection Committees, participated in the discussions.

A representative of the British Asian Trust stated that the programme in Assam would concentrate on reinforcing child safety mechanisms at district, block and ward levels, building the capacity of frontline stakeholders and integrating child protection priorities into local development planning. The initiative would also seek to connect vulnerable families with welfare schemes and livelihood opportunities to address underlying causes of risk.

Organizers said the programme aimed to create a sustained protective framework around children by encouraging community vigilance, expanding access to education and social protection, and promoting convergence across government departments.

The organizers stated that the initiative represented a significant step towards establishing a coordinated and sustainable child protection system in the state, in line with national objectives and state-level implementation strategies.

