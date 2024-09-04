Shiksha Setu Axom Recognized as Best e-Governance App

GUWAHATI: The Shiksha Setu Axom app was awarded on Tuesday in the gold category for excellence in e-governance by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The mission director, Dr. Om Prakash, and the executive director from Samagra Shiksha, Assam, Sanjoy Dutta, receive the gold award for e-governance in the National Conference on e-Governance 2024, organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and held at the JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

This app's use of technology to enhance real-time monitoring and attendance management is setting a new standard for educational governance, highlights the success of the initiative, and brings attention to the effective use of technology in improving educational outcomes. It's a proud moment for Assam and a source of inspiration for similar initiatives across the country. The award ceremony has awarded nine gold awards, six silver awards, and one jury award in the e-Governance sector.

Assam's "Shiksha Setu Axom" project has transformed Assam's educational landscape by making learning accessible to everyone. It captures real-time, geofenced attendance of teachers as well as students with the component of individual as well as group attendance. 4.9 million users use the app for attendance, such as students, teachers, and support staff. This AI-based attendance eliminates proxy attendance and ghost students, ensures timely teacher attendance, monitors prolonged student absence, and also predicts potential dropouts and re-engages students. Samagra Shiksha, Assam, has introduced the Shiksha Setu app to establish a platform for real-time monitoring and tailored interventions and aims to improve the quality of life for students, teachers, and support staff, stated a press release.

