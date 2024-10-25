Shillong-Bound SpiceJet Flight Gets Bomb Threat; Makes Emergency Landing In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Amidst a recent surge in hoax bomb threats in flights, a Shillong-bound aircraft made an emergency landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati on Friday.

The SpiceJet flight SG 2448 travelling from Delhi to Shillong was mid-air when the bomb threat was reported, forcing a diversion and an emergency landing in Guwahati.

In a major sigh of relief, the aircraft with 75 passengers on board managed to land safely and all of its occupants were unharmed. Following the landing, airport security forces swiftly moved the aircraft to a secure location to ensure passenger safety.