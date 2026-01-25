Smart Bioinformatics Laboratory inaugurated at NIELIT Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, continues to play a pivotal role in advancing national capacity in skilling, research, and innovation across emerging technology domains such as Bioinformatics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), Additive Manufacturing, and Semiconductor Technologies, in alignment with national missions and policy frameworks, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a significant milestone for the North Eastern Region, the Smart Bioinformatics Laboratory, the first of its kind in the region, was inaugurated on Saturday at the NIELIT Guwahati Centre, located within the Gauhati University campus. The laboratory was inaugurated by S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY, Government of India, marking the formal launch of the MeitY-sanctioned project titled “Smart Bioinformatics Ecosystem: Leveraging AI and Cloud Technology for Innovation and Capacity Building in Bioinformatics.”

The inauguration ceremony was held in the august presence of Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University; Prof. Madan Mohan Tripathi, Vice Chancellor & Director General, NIELIT; Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY; and L. Lanuwabang, Director, NIELIT Guwahati, along with senior officials, faculty members, researchers, and students.

During the visit, the Secretary, MeitY interacted with students at the IndiaAI Laboratory, established under the IndiaAI Mission, and reviewed ongoing training programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics. He also visited the IoT, 3D Printing, and other advanced laboratories at NIELIT Guwahati. Interacting with students, the Secretary emphasized the importance of mastering AI and Machine Learning skills through structured, industry-aligned courses offered by NIELIT, stated a release.

