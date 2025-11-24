Kokrajhar University signs MoU with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Guwahati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Guwahati, marking a major step toward strengthening ICT-based education and digital empowerment in the region. NIELIT, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is a premier national institute renowned for ICT training, digital skilling, and capacity building.

The MoU outlines a shared commitment to promote technology-enabled learning, enhance employability, and support national skill development initiatives. Under this collaboration, students of Kokrajhar University will gain access to certified technology training programmes aligned with industry and national standards.

Representing Kokrajhar University at the signing ceremony were Vice-Chancellor Prof Ganesh Ch Wary, Registrar Dr Dimacha D Mwchahary, Academic Registrar (i/c) Dr Shickna John Wary, and Dean of Students’ Welfare (i/c) Dr Bimal Kanti Basumatary. The NIELIT Guwahati delegation included Scientist-E Santanu Borgohain, Senior Technical Officer Soumya Deb Purkayastha, Scientist-D Dr Bipul Roy, and Senior Technical Officer Kamal Kumar Baglari.

A key outcome of the partnership is the proposed establishment of a NIELIT Study Centre at Kokrajhar University. The centre will offer ICT-based skilling programmes under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), promote digital literacy, and provide career-oriented technical training for students and youth. Notably, 304 students have already enrolled in the Certified Office Automation and IT Assistance Course for the academic session 2025–2026.

