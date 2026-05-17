SMSS protests against fuel price hike, clashes with police during demonstration

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Members of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti staged a protest in Guwahati on Saturday against the recent hike in petrol, diesel, and essential commodity prices, alleging that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam were burdening common people with rising living costs.

The demonstration was held near Cotton University, where protesters raised slogans against the fuel price hike and criticised the government’s economic policies. The agitators claimed that the increase in fuel prices immediately after the Assembly elections reflected what they termed as “anti-people policies” of the ruling dispensation.

Tension briefly escalated when police personnel intervened to stop demonstrators from burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in front of the university premises. This led to a brief scuffle and jostling between police and protesters at the spot.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, one of the demonstrators alleged that people had expected the newly formed Assam government to provide relief from inflation and rising prices of essential goods, but instead fuel prices had increased further.

“The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by Rs 3 per litre. Prices are reduced before elections and increased again immediately after polls. People are once again facing exploitation under the new Assam Cabinet,” the protester alleged.

Another student protester questioned the NDA alliance’s massive electoral victory, remarking sarcastically whether fuel prices would also “reach 102” in reference to the alliance’s seat tally.

The protesters also warned that the agitation would intensify in the coming days if the government failed to roll back the fuel price hike. They claimed that democratic protests were being restricted and alleged that the issue of rising prices was affecting people across Assam.

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