Assam: Massive protest erupts against excavation of Kolaboriya Beel

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tense situation unfolded on Wednesday at Kuruwabahi under Bokakhat sub-division after hundreds of local residents took to the streets protesting against a controversial excavation project being carried out by the Soil Conservation Department at Kolaboriya Beel. Protesters raised slogans such as "Save Agricultural Land, Save the Village" and "Cancel the Anti-People Project," reverberating across the area.

The Soil Conservation Department had initiated the construction of a large water reservoir near Chinakan village in Kuruwabahi at an estimated cost of around Rs 37 lakh. The project, measuring 85 metres wide and 532 metres long, has sparked fears among residents that it would severely damage the local ecosystem. According to the villagers, the excavation work would obstruct the natural drainage channel of the Dhansiri river, potentially causing artificial floods in Chinakan and several nearby villages.

Defying heavy rain and adverse weather conditions since morning, a massive protest march was carried out from Chinakan village to the project site. Apart from local residents, members of the Jipal Krishak Sramik Sangha, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, and local journalists actively participated in the agitation.

Speaking at the protest site, Soneswar Narah, advisor to the Jipal Krishak Sramik Sangha, said, "Government departments are trying to impose such unscientific projects without considering public opinion, merely for commission and vested interests. This excavation work will destroy hundreds of bighas of agricultural land in Kuruwabahi. We want to make it clear - no project harming the interests of farming communities will be allowed. If the administration ignores our demands, the movement will intensify further."

Meanwhile, Bipul Bora, an office-bearer of the central committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, stated, "We will never tolerate destruction in the name of development. Even after repeated memorandums from the public, the department continued the excavation work unilaterally. They must answer for this. Today's protest has proved that the people are conscious about their land and rights. This anti-people project must be permanently cancelled immediately."

Tension escalated further after protesters reached the project site. The agitated crowd forced the excavator operator to stop work and sent the machine away from the site. Eventually, to bring the situation under control, a magistrate and senior officials of the Soil Conservation Department arrived at the spot.

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