Sonapur police seize illegal liquor from Kolongpar shop, owner booked

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from Sonapur Police Station, assisted by Village Defence Party (VDP) members, carried out a raid at Kolongpar market and seized a large quantity of illegal liquor from a shop. The shop, owned by Bachindra Barman, was found to be stocking a total of 57 bottles of illicit alcohol. According to police sources, the seized items include 25 bottles of Kingfisher Beer (650 ml), three bottles of Royal Stag (375 ml), six bottles of Iconic White (375 ml), 12 bottles of Imperial Blue (75 ml), eight bottles of McDowell’s (180 ml), and three cans of Kingfisher Beer (500 ml). Legal action has been initiated against the shop owner.

