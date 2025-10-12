SOUL Docu-Fiction Film Festival & Competition 2025 concludes with tribute to Zubeen

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The three-day SOUL Docu-Fiction Film Festival & Competition 2025 concluded on Saturday with a heartwarming celebration of creativity, culture, and cinematic unity. The final day began with an open forum discussion at the video conferencing hall, where filmmakers and producers from across the region shared their experiences, ideas, and aspirations about storytelling and its role in preserving heritage and identity.

Every participant was felicitated with a memento, an Uranid, and the SOUL festival bag — symbols of appreciation and creative kinship. The session radiated warmth, laughter, and pride, embodying the spirit of collaboration that defines SOUL. The festival’s closing and award ceremony later took place at Rudra Bhawan, marking an emotional culmination of the event. The ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial diyas in remembrance of legendary artist Zubeen Garg, followed by a soulful collective rendition of “Mayabini”. The tribute evoked deep emotions, uniting everyone in a shared sense of love and nostalgia.

The occasion was graced by eminent guests including Vidya Sagar Borah, Chairman of Jyoti Chitraban; Rahul Das, Director of Cultural Affairs, Assam; veteran actor Arun Hazarika; and Binita Bhagawati, Sampadika of Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar. In his address, the Festival Director paid a moving tribute to Zubeen Garg, describing him as “a diamond whose voice will forever echo in the heart of Assam.”

Festival Curator Monita Burhagohain extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and supporters, remarking, “The purpose of SOUL is not just to screen films, but to build bridges—between generations, between cultures, and between hearts. This is the need of the hour—to tell our stories and preserve who we are.”

The jury members shared their admiration for the exceptional quality of submissions, noting how difficult yet inspiring it was to select the winners from among the many outstanding entries.

The SOUL Awards 2025 were announced as follows— Jury Special Award: Dr Muktismaan Hazarika — “The Last Plough”, Jury Special Award: Suraj Kumar Duwarah — “Bhoomi: The Pulse of Life”, Best Cinematography Award: Niharajan Gogoi — “Boi Phra”, Best Director Award: Shilpika Bordoloi — “Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw”, 3rd Best Document-Fiction Film: Papai Nalo — “Binyat”, 2nd Best Docu-Fiction Film: Alakesh Pathak — “Baikho: The Last Dance of Spring”, Best Docu-Fiction Film: Hirokjyoti Hazarika — “Isti (Behind the Rain)” In the evening, all seven award-winning films were screened, offering audiences a chance to experience the creative brilliance and emotional depth of the selected works. Each screening was met with enthusiastic applause, serving as a fitting finale to the three-day cinematic journey. The event concluded on a note of harmony and hope under the guidance of Festival Chairman Pradeep Kumar, IPS (Retd), as participants and guests celebrated cinema as a powerful medium to reflect and preserve the soul of Assam.

SOUL 2025 stood as a poignant reminder that cinema is not merely about storytelling — it is about feeling the pulse of the land, embracing unity, and cherishing the shared culture that binds us all.

