Special Judge’s Court Grants Bail to 14 Accused in APSC Scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A special judge's court has granted bail to 14 accused in the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission case, including Nandini Kakoti, Rituraj Doley, Nilanjal Gogoi, Dipankar Dutta Lahkar, Dhiraj Kumar Jain, Swaroop Bhattacharya, Bikash Sarma, Chakradhar Deka, Bichitra Gopal Nath, Jagdish Brahma, Faruk Ahmed, Aniljyoti Das, Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, and Hitesh Majumdar. All 14 accused appeared before the court on Friday for the proceedings.

The court's decision comes after considering the charges against the accused, whose names were independently included in the charge sheet.

