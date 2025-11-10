Spectacular air show over Brahmaputra marks 93rd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The skies over the mighty Brahmaputra came alive on Sunday afternoon as the Indian Air Force (IAF) staged a spectacular full-scale air show at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, marking the 93rd Indian Air Force Day celebrations.

The event—the first of its kind in the Northeast—drew massive crowds as fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters performed stunning aerial manoeuvres over the riverfront, leaving thousands of spectators spellbound.

The grand celebration was graced by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the chief guest, along with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh, senior officers of the Air Force and State Government and Assam's first woman pilot, Dhira Chaliha Hazarika.

This year’s IAF Day theme, “Infallible, Impervious and Precise”, echoed through the skies as an array of over 75 aircraft and helicopters from seven air bases — Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, Hasimara, Bagdogra, and Panagarh — performed more than 25 formations and individual manoeuvres from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Each formation paid tribute to the heritage and geography of the Northeast, with names such as Lachit, Kaziranga, Manas, Barak, and Haati (Elephant).

The LCA Tejas, flying under the call sign “Lachit”, opened the show, honouring Assam’s legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. The display lineup included Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29, Mirage, Jaguar, Apache, C-17 Globemaster, C-130 Hercules, IL-78 refueller, Antonov AN-32, C-295, and Advanced Light Helicopter Prachand, showcasing India’s formidable air power.

The crowd erupted in thunderous applause as the Rafale jets made supersonic low-level passes, followed by the Sukhoi-30 MKI and Harvard aircraft performing breathtaking aerobatics.

The highlight of the event was a formation honouring Operation Sindoor, symbolizing courage and commitment. The display then transitioned into a spellbinding sequence by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

Entering from the Umananda Temple side, the Surya Kirans painted the skies with tricolour smoke in precision patterns — including an inverted loop, a DNA helix, and the signature Trishul formation, representing the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

In a heartfelt gesture, the pilots also traced a heart pierced by an arrow in the sky, dedicating it to the people of Guwahati before concluding with a grand Tricolour aerial salute.

The spectacle concluded with a performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team “Arjun”, comprising 28 air warriors who displayed synchronized rifle drills and combat formations.

As the event drew to a close, a musical tribute to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg moved the audience, with his timeless song “Ya Ali” echoing over the riverfront.

Spectators thronged the banks of the Brahmaputra, shielding themselves under umbrellas from the afternoon sun as cheers filled the air, celebrating the courage and precision of India’s air warriors.

A defence spokesperson said the air show aimed to inspire youth, honour the IAF’s legacy, and strengthen public engagement with the armed forces.

“This year’s Air Force Day is not just a display of aerial skill but also a tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of our air warriors,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing his thoughts on X, wrote, “Thank you, Guwahati, for turning out in full strength to witness the spectacular @IAF_MCC #FlyingDisplay2025! The Northeast’s first ever air show was indeed a breathtaking show of strength, skill & spirit. Your overwhelming support for Bharat’s Air Warriors—so close to the Chicken Neck and four international borders—will give sleepless nights to enemies inside and outside the country.

From being nearly abandoned during the 1962 war to sending such a powerful message of aerial dominance, the North East has come a long way under the visionary leadership of Adarniya @narendramodi Ji.”

Speaking during the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force, said the Northeast is no longer a remote region, reflecting India’s growing strategic focus and infrastructure development in the frontier states. He highlighted the region’s increasing importance in national security and connectivity.

