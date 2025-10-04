Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra demands Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A live talk show was held at the Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra complex, at Kabuganj on the outskirts of Silchar on recently to commemorate the legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s legacy. The event discussed his unparalleled contributions to Indian music, his profound impact on Assamese culture, and called for him to be honoured with the “Bharat Ratna,” “Asom Baibhav,” or “Asom Ratna.”

The programme also put forward a proposal for establishing a “Zubeen Garg National Park” in Khompal, featuring a life-size statue of the singer, a multi-storey community and recreation centre, and a tourist guest house within the planned Rukmini Nagar Rural Township surrounding Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra.

As part of the celebrations, the organizers announced to hold a seminar on November 18 to mark Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary.

The talk show featured a panel discussion with Bidhan Sinha, Chairman of SKRK, as the host and speakers, and Shashi Kr. Sinha, MCS, as co-speaker. A flute performance by Uttam Kr. Sinha served as a musical tribute to the maestro.

The programme highlighted Zubeen Garg’s prolific career, noting his ability to sing in multiple languages—including Assamese, Bishnupriya Manipuri, Bengali, Hindi, and others—and his unmatched repertoire of more than 38,000 songs.

Also Read: Tezpur University VC Issues Clarification on the Controversy Over Zubeen Garg’s Demise

Also Watch: