SSB 1st Battalion marks Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with ‘run for unity’ in Guwahati

Guwahati: On Friday, the 1st Battalion under the guidance of Sunil Kaushik, Commandant, 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day on 31st October-2025 and also organized a run for unity. During the run, Sashastra Seema Bal personnel chanted slogans such as "Unity of India" and "Iron Man". They were shouting slogans that symbolized their reverence for Sardar Patel.

"Just as Sardar Patel united the country, we also have to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining national unity and integrity. Today we are completing this run remembering his contribution, so that we can contribute to his dreams coming true.

"The SSB personnel considered this event not only as an opportunity to promote physical fitness, but also an occasion to remember the contribution of Sardar Patel, the personnel of the Force displayed patriotism and discipline by participating in the Run for Unity and took oath together," the SSB said in a press release.

Also Read: Assam: “Run for Unity” Held in Dima Hasao to Honor Sardar Vallabhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas