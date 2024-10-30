Assam: “Run for Unity” Held in Dima Hasao to Honor Sardar Vallabhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Along with rest of the nation “Run for Unity” was held as a pre-celebration on the occasion of Rastriya Ekta Diwas to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Haflong on Tuesday.

On the occasion, district administration and Dima Hasao Police organized a ‘Run for Unity’ which saw enthusiastic participation from the Assam Rifles, Assam Police, CRPF, NCC, Sports persons, officials from various department etc who took active participation. The “Run for Unity” was flagged off by NCHAC Executive Member, i/c Donphainon Thaosen, as chief guest of the programme from Lal field and ended at Council Parking in Haflong

NCHAC EM Donphainon Thaosen briefed about the observance of Rastriya Ekta Diwas. He said, “Commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it is a special occasion to foster and reinforce our dedication to preserve and strengthen unit, integrity and security of our nation”.

District Commissioner Simanta Kr. Das also highlighted the significance of unity and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contributions to India’s integration followed by speech from Superintendent of Police, Mayank Kumar.

