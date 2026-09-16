SSB Holds Awareness Workshop in Hojai to Combat Human Trafficking in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised an awareness workshop on human trafficking at ‘G’ Company, Hojai, on Tuesday under the aegis of Uddeshna-E-Jagriti Manch.

Representatives of the NGO, including Vice-President Purnima Singh, Secretary Bankim Chakraborty and Joint Secretary Deep Swaroop Sheel, briefed SSB personnel on methods and modus operandi of human trafficking in Assam, its forms, causes and consequences.

The experts sensitised personnel to identifying potential trafficking cases, suspicious activities and victims and highlighted preventive measures and the need for coordination with law-enforcement agencies and the district administration.

The workshop aimed to improve SSB personnel’s awareness and practical understanding of human trafficking and strengthen their ability to identify and help prevent such cases.

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