Assam: Rangia SSB welcomes Shaurya Vandan Cycle Yatra at Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The officials of the 24th Battalion of SSB, Rangia, offered a warm welcome to the Shaurya Vandan Cycle Yatra, led by Rakesh Kumar Pawan, at the Atheri Ghat near Udalguri, on Wednesday. The welcome programme was organized under the direction of HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion, SSB, at the Atri Muni Kund complex in the area of F Company, Rajgarh.

The cyclists were felicitated by Commandant Gupta with traditional gamuchas. The yatra, which commenced from Bihar on March 14, will reach the Tawang Pass in Arunachal Pradesh on March 29, after crossing about 955 km through the border region.

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