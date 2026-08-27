SSB Holds Drug Abuse Awareness Drive in Guwahati School to Promote Drug-Free India

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion SSB organised an awareness programme against drug abuse at Nalapara L.P. School in Lokhra on Wednesday to sensitise students and local residents about the dangers of substance abuse.

The programme was organised by “E” Company, Lokhra, under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik. Students, local residents and SSB personnel were informed about the harmful effects of drug abuse on physical and mental health and its impact on individuals, families and society.

Participants were encouraged to stay away from drugs, adopt healthy lifestyles and contribute towards building a drug-free society. The programme also highlighted the importance of collective efforts to prevent substance abuse, particularly among young people. The initiative aimed to strengthen awareness within the local community and encourage people to contribute towards the vision of a Drug-Free India.

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