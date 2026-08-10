SSB Hosts Patriotic Painting Contest at Hojai Primary School Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ‘G’ Company of the 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a painting competition at Government Primary School, Hojai, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns.

The competition, themed “Patriotism, National Unity and the Tricolour”, saw 46 students participate. The winners of the first, second and third positions were felicitated with medals. School teachers, local residents and SSB personnel also attended the programme. The students were sensitised to the importance of respecting the National Flag, patriotism and civic responsibilities.

Also Read: SSB organises extensive tree plantation drive under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Rangia