Tragic Landslide in Guwahati Claims Lives of Mother and Son

DIMORIA: In the early hours of Friday, a sudden landslide triggered by heavy rainfall resulted in the tragic deaths of a mother and her young son in the 8th Mile Garo Basti area, situated on the outskirts of Guwahati near Jorabat.

The victims have been identified as Rumi Das, 35, and her five-year-old son, Champak Das. The incident took place while the family was asleep, leading to a devastating outcome.

Rumi's husband, Ratul Das, a daily wage labourer, narrowly survived the catastrophe as the room he was in remained untouched by the landslide. Their 14-year-old daughter, Rima Das, sustained injuries and was quickly rescued by local residents, who rushed her to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Upon arriving at the scene, Jorabat police initiated an investigation and recovered the bodies. The affected house is reportedly owned by Hiren Pathak, who currently resides in Tezpur for his job.

In light of the tragedy, the Dispur Circle Officer has instructed the compilation of a list of residents living in landslide-prone hill areas to mitigate future risks and prevent further casualties.

Local residents have called on authorities to provide ex-gratia assistance to support the bereaved family during this difficult time.

