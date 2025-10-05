SSB Sonapur honors retiring canine hero Juno after 8 years of service

GUWAHATI: After completing 8 years, 1 month, and 27 days of faithful service with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur formally announced the retirement of its Canine Unit member, Dog Juno (No. 380).

Trained for 24 months in narcotic detection, Juno played a crucial role in numerous operations—detecting narcotics during traffic checks and assisting in the apprehension of suspects. Since joining the force in 2017, Juno served alongside his handler, Constable (General Duty) Lokesh Chandra Parashar, contributing significantly to public safety and successful enforcement operations.

“Dog Juno has been an extraordinary partner and an irreplaceable member of our team,” said Sunil Kaushik, Commandant of the 1st Battalion SSB. “His unwavering loyalty and courage have left a lasting impact on our department and community. Though he will be deeply missed on patrol, we are happy that he will now enjoy a well-deserved retirement.”

Juno’s retirement marks the beginning of a peaceful new chapter. To honour his years of service, the SSB gifted him to Head Constable (General Duty) Kumud Kalita, a dog lover who will ensure Juno enjoys a comfortable and affectionate retired life, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: 1st Battalion of SSB organizes Health Camp in Sonapur

Also Watch: