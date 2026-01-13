Thousands of students perform Surya Namaskar at Numaligarh on National Youth Day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and National Youth Day, a celebration was organized on Monday at Numaligarh by the Numaligarh Refinery Vivekananda Hospital and Nursing Home, with the support of Numaligarh Refinery. At the Porabongla playground, thousands of students jointly performed a mass Surya Namaskar. The event witnessed the participation of more than a thousand students in an impressive and vibrant atmosphere, drawing the attention of people across the region.

On the occasion, lamps were lit before the portrait of Swami Vivekananda by Dr Shubharani Borkotoki of Vivekananda Hospital and retired Principal Mahen Saikia. The Superintendent of Vivekananda Hospital, Dr Ranjan Kumar Mahanta, offered floral tributes, while the Circle Officer of Morangi, Rananmay Bhardwaj, was present as a distinguished guest.

Meanwhile, under the initiative of Bokakhat Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and National Youth Day were also observed at the Satyanarayan Temple in Numaligarh. In the morning, lamps were lit and floral tributes offered to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda by retired Principal Mahen Saikia and retired Headmaster Sushamoy Purkayastha. Students presented songs and dance performances dedicated to Swami Vivekananda.

