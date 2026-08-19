SSB’s ‘G’ Company leads tree plantation drive in Nandpur to boost green cover and community awareness

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ‘G’ Company of the 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a tree plantation programme at Nandpur village on Tuesday to promote environmental conservation and increase green cover.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik. SSB personnel and local residents, led by Inspector (GD) Mukesh Kumar Meena, Company Commander of ‘G’ Company, Hojai, planted fruit-bearing, shade-giving and other environmentally beneficial saplings at suitable locations.

The Company Commander highlighted the importance of trees in maintaining ecological balance and urged residents to plant, nurture and protect saplings.

The programme also sensitised villagers about environmental protection and conservation of natural resources while strengthening cooperation between SSB personnel and local residents.

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