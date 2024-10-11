Staggering 73% decline in wildlife populations in 50 years: Report

Guwahati: There has been a steep 73% decline in the average size of monitored wildlife populations*in just 50 years (1970-2020), according to WWF’s Living Planet Report (LPR) 2024. The report warns that, as the Earth approaches dangerous tipping points posing grave threats to humanity, a huge collective effort will be required over the next five years to tackle the dual climate and nature crises.

Kirsten Schuijt, Director General of WWF International, said: “Nature is issuing a distress call. The linked crises of nature loss and climate change are pushing wildlife and ecosystems beyond their limits, with dangerous global tipping points threatening to damage Earth’s life-support systems and destabilize societies. The catastrophic consequences of losing some of our most precious ecosystems, like the Amazon rainforest and coral reefs, would be felt by people and nature around the world.”

Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF-India said “The Living Planet Report 2024 highlights the interconnectedness of nature, climate and human well-being. The choices and actions we make over the next five years will be crucial for the planet’s future. WWF-India is committed to fostering collaboration across governments, businesses, communities and individuals to ensure that our policies and practices in climate, nature conservation and sustainable development are aligned and effective in addressing this pressing challenge. Together, we can forge a path toward a more resilient and thriving world for all.”

Countries have agreed on ambitious global goals to halt and reverse nature loss (the Global Biodiversity Framework), cap global temperature rise to 1.5ºC (the Paris Agreement), and eradicate poverty (the UN Sustainable Development Goals). But the Living Planet Report says national commitments and action on the ground fall far short of what’s required to meet targets for 2030 and avoid dangerous tipping points, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve celebrates Wildlife Week (sentinelassam.com)