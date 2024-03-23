WWF-India initiates Earth Hour to be observed today

Guwahati: Earth Hour is to be celebrated on March 23 across the country under the initiative of WWF-India. The initiative aims at the judicious usage of resources and their preservation for generations to come.

The upcoming Earth Hour event will be organized from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has asked its consumers across the state to take part in the Earth Hour initiative. They have requested that the public shut off all non-essential lights during Earth Hour.

The event was first organized in 2007 in Sydney, Australia. The theme for Earth Hour 2024 is "Uniting for Our One Shared Home" and will be observed in over 100 countries worldwide. Protection of the environment and spreading awareness regarding energy conservation are also goals of Earth Hour.

Also Read: Indian Academy of Paediatrics lunches nationwide campaign to raise awareness on DOWN SYNDROME: Recognize and empower

Also Watch: