Assam: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve celebrates Wildlife Week

MANGALDAI: The officials, staff, students, village elders and members of Eco Development Committees (EDC) of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONTPR) celebrated the closing function of the 70th Wildlife Week with a day-long programme. In the function organized at the conventional hall of the park presided over by DFO of Mangaldai Wildlife Division Pradipta Barua, awards were given away to the successful competitors who took part in different competitions synchronizing with the celebration.

Principal of Pandit Dindayal Upadhyaya Model School at Dalgaon Lakkhi Hazarika highlighted the significance and importance of the Wildlife Week. “We have been accustomed to the menace of encroachment on the forest covers including reserve forests which has helped in transforming the green forest cover in to human habitat. But ONPTR is the glaring example of transforming human habitat in to a national park and is the only of its kind in the country. The responsibility of conservation of the ONPTR and the wildlife is not only entrusted with the forest staff, but it is a humble duty of every citizen particularly the people living in the fringe areas,” said Lakkhi Hazarika in his speech.

Wildlife activist and media person Abdul Aziz taking part in the function laid stress on the need of reviving ‘Green Society’, the first non government organization on conservation of wildlife and nature formed in the undivided Darrang district in 1996. Former honorary Wildlife Warden and media person Bhargab Kumar Das in his speech recalled an unprecedented event at Silbori High School in 2000 where as many as 30 poachers had surrendered in a public meeting. He also appreciated the initiative of the park authority in maintaining a cordial relation with the people living in the fringe areas of the park.

Range Officer Dibya Jyoti Deuri, Veterinary Officer of Dhekiajuli Veterinary Hospital Dr Amar Jyoti Boro, senior journalist Bhaben Barua, EDC activists Abdus Salam, Ikmadur Khan, Abdul Malek also attended the function.

