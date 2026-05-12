State Bank of India (SBI) appoints Atul Rathi as Chief General Manager, Guwahati Circle

GUWAHATI: Atul Rathi assumed charge as Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Guwahati Circle, on May 12, 2026. The Guwahati Circle oversees banking operations across all seven North Eastern States. Rathi joined SBI as a Probationary Officer in May 2000 and has since held several important assignments across diverse banking domains. Prior to taking over as CGM, Guwahati Circle, he served as General Manager, Network-II, Gandhinagar Circle, Gujarat.

With over 25 years of rich banking experience, Rathi has worked across Corporate Centre establishments, International Banking, Retail Banking, and SBI Global Factors (subsidiary of SBI). He possesses extensive expertise in Banking Operations and has held key leadership positions, including DGM (B&O), Thane Module, and DGM, REHBU, Mumbai Metro Circle.

He has also served at SBI's foreign office in London as Manager (Financial Services & Administration) and Head of Retail Credit, gaining valuable international banking exposure.

A seasoned and accomplished banker, Atul Rathi has demonstrated leadership across a wide spectrum of banking functions, particularly in Retail Banking and International Banking. This information was stated in a press release.

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