State Bank of India (SBI) Strengthens CSR Efforts with Vehicle Donations to Social Organisations

GUWAHATI: State Bank of India (SBI), Guwahati Circle, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), organized a significant event at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Sonapur, in the august presence of Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director (RB&O). The programme was graced by the presence of Atul Rathi, Chief General Manager, SBI, Guwahati Circle, along with General Managers Safal Tripathi and Abraham Selvin and other senior officials of the circle.

The occasion was marked by the donation of three vehicles each to three prominent social organisations and financial assistance to one orphanage working for the abandoned and vulnerable children. The organisations that received these vehicles include Projonmo, Guwahati; Bharatiya Itihaas Sankalan Samiti, Guwahati; and Arunachal Vikash Parishad, Itanagar. The bank also extended financial assistance to SOS Children’s Village, Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director (RB&O), expressed that these contributions would empower the beneficiary organisations to expand their outreach and serve a large section of society, thereby fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment. He reiterated that SBI firmly believes in partnering with such institutions to build a brighter future for the less privileged section and specially-abled children of society. Emphasising the bank’s philosophy, he stated that CSR lies at the core of SBI’s values, spending a sizeable amount for CSR every year. “It is not merely a policy but a deep-rooted commitment that we take very seriously. Giving back to society is not just a responsibility but an opportunity to create a lasting and meaningful impact,” he remarked.

This information was stated in a press release.

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