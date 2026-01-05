State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reach voters through writings on the wall

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that it is fully prepared for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections and will launch a statewide wall writing campaign from January 5 as part of its election outreach.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP MP from Lakhimpur and Convenor of the Assam Pradesh 2026 Assembly Election Management Committee, Pradan Baruah, said that election management committees have already been constituted at the Assembly constituency and panchayat levels across the state.

Outlining the party’s upcoming programmes, Baruah announced that the wall writing campaign will be formally inaugurated on January 5 in the presence of State BJP president and Darrang–Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia. The inauguration will be ceremonially carried out by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Following the launch, BJP Members of Parliament, ministers, MLAs, state morcha presidents, district presidents, Zilla Parishad members, mayors, municipal chairpersons and anchalik panchayat members will simultaneously undertake wall writing activities in their respective areas across Assam, Baruah said.

He further informed that in the first phase, the campaign will feature a set of selected slogans highlighting the party’s priorities and governance agenda.

