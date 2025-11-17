State BJP lauds Chief Minister’s efforts to bring Vrindavani Vastra for a period

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as a “key architect” in the revival of India’s ancient Sanatani civilization within a modern and progressive Assam, drawing inspirations from the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

In a statement, the BJP highlighted that since taking office in 2021; Dr. Sarma has not only accelerated Assam’s development but has consistently worked to elevate the state’s cultural, spiritual, and civilization heritage on the global stage.

The BJP alleged that despite appeals over the years from Vaishnavite and Shankari scholars, previous Congress governments—who ruled the state for nearly six decades—failed to take any meaningful steps for its restoration. Under Dr. Sarma’s leadership, however, the efforts have now gathered ‘concrete momentum’, the party said.

BJP further stated that more than 7,500 bighas of land belonging to 303 Xatras have been freed from encroachment and restored to their rightful custodians under the present government. The state has also set up the Assam Xatra Preservation and Development Board through the 2025–26 Budget to ensure the sustained protection and development of Xatra institutions.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Mahapurushiya legacy, the BJP stated that the government remains determined to preserve, promote, and globally project the cultural heritage associated with Srimanta Sankardeva—an integral and cherished part of Assam’s identity.

