State BJP workers across Assam tune into PM Modi’s 133rd Mann Ki Baat

GUWAHATI: State BJP workers on Sunday listened to the 133rd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

In a statement, the party said that over 3 million workers across more than 30,000 booths in 433 mandals spanning 39 organizational districts listened to the broadcast. State BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, currently engaged in election campaigning in West Bengal, listened to the programme at the BJP state headquarters there.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for emphasising the potential of the bamboo economy in the Northeast. He also remarked that the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), with its bamboo-based structures, stands as a testament to the region’s thriving bamboo industry.

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