State GST posts six-month recovery of over Rs 60 crore as enforcement drive intensifies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State GST Department has emerged as one of the most dynamic tax-administration bodies in the country, matching the efficiency and vigilance of national enforcement agencies such as the DGGI, CBI and ED. Its recent performance marked a decisive shift in the state’s revenue landscape, driven by aggressive enforcement and enhanced compliance measures.

According to sources, the department recorded a noteworthy 24 per cent rise in GST revenue this month, a surge attributed to a series of coordinated activities that strengthened oversight across the supply chain. Officials carried out extensive search and seizure operations, reinforced road-vigilance and checkpoint monitoring, intensified scrutiny of returns and inspected cargo trains to identify suspicious consignments. Advanced data analytics also played a pivotal role, enabling the detection of high-risk and fake taxpayers through systematic data-mining.

In the past six months, more than 30 search and seizure drives were conducted, leading to the recovery of over Rs 60 crore in revenue. Five individuals were arrested during this period in connection with tax-evasion cases—an unprecedented development in the department’s history.

The newly formed GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, proved instrumental in exposing fraudulent Input Tax Credit networks, unearthing fake entities and tightening surveillance on habitual offenders. Its combined technological and field-level approach considerably strengthened the state’s tax administration.

Assam also witnessed a significant rise in IGST settlement revenues in recent months, further boosting the financial stability of the State GST.

Officials attributed this strong turnaround to decisive leadership at the top, with the department head personally monitoring operations and setting a zero-tolerance policy towards tax fraud. The department reaffirmed its stance with a clear message to offenders: Assam will not serve as a refuge for tax evaders.

