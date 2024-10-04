State-Level Workshop on Preventing Child Marriages Held in Assam

GUWAHATI: A state-level workshop on preventing child marriages in Assam was held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on Thurdsday, organized by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) and facilitated by Shankar Guru Rashtriya Seva Nyaas (SRSN).

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp, followed by the national anthem. Member of ASCPCR, Rilanjana Talukdar Mahanta, highlighted the negative impacts of child marriage. She mentioned the consequences of child marriage and its negative impacts upon a child in relation to social, mental, physical, and financial development aspects. She also mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and various departments’ involvement, child marriage has declined to 81% in Assam, which is really praiseworthy. She also mentioned that we should say a big no to the concept of a child giving birth to a child.

APS Sarmistha Barua addressed the participants about the status of child marriages in Assam and technical points from the legal perspectives and their involvement and actions related to child marriage.

Assistant Professor GMCH, Dr. Diganta Barman, addressed the audience about teenage pregnancy and its risk factors in concern to the mother as well as the new-born child health factors that might lead to infant mortality as well as disability in the child.

The next half was followed by another session of state-level sensitization workshop on the Provision of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 with its model amended rules in 2022 in Assam.

The dignitaries present in the Dias in the awareness workshop were chairperson of ASCPCR—Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia, as the Chief Guest; Rilanjana Talukdar Mahanta, member of ASCPCR; Sarmistha Barua, APS; and others, stated a press release.

