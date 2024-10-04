Assam: Golaghat Press Club Organizes Anti-Drug Bike Rally from Golaghat to Merapani

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: With the assistance of numerous clubs and organizations, the Golaghat Press Club and the Golaghat journalists fraternity organized an anti-drug bike protest on Thursday that took place from Golaghat town to Merapani on the Assam-Nagaland border.

Several organizations like the Golaghat District Students Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Assam State Journalists’ Association, etc took part in the anti-drug bike rally.

Arjun Hanse, the newly elected general secretary in charge of the All Assam Students' Union, had kicked off the first program against narcotics. Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan took part as special guest in the inaugural programme of the anti drug bike rally. More than 300 participants took part in the bike rally which started from the Sammanay khetra of Golaghat town. It ended in Assam-Nagaland border at Merapani.

