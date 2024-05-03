Statehood day of Gujarat & Maharashtra celebrated at Assam Royal Global University

GUWAHATI: Raj Bhavan, Assam, under the leadership of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, celebrated the Statehood Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Wednesday at a solemn programme held at the Assam Royal Global University auditorium.

It may be noted that, as a part of the initiative taken by the Government of India to reinforce the unity and integrity of the nation and the rich tapestry of its culture, Raj Bhavans across the country are observing the statehood days of the States and Union Territories. Therefore, Raj Bhavan, Assam, celebrated Gujarat and Maharashtra statehood days on Wednesday, commemorating the formation of the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion as the Chief Guest, Governor Kataria said that the primary objective of the celebration of statehood days is to honour and commemorate the diverse cultural heritage and unity of India. He also said, “It is incumbent upon us to recognize and appreciate the fundamental essence of our country, where every individual is an integral part of the country, with the core responsibility of upholding the honour of Maa Bharti. Though our cultures, attire, culinary preferences, etc. may vary, we are all children of Maa Bharti”.

The Governor on the occasion also said that celebrations of the Statehood days also help the countrymen to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of the great individuals who are born and contribute significantly to the betterment of the nation. Stating the enormous diversities of India, the governor said that the celebrations also help the people to know the country better and work to strengthen its unity based on the unique commonalities of the country. Referring to eminent personalities such as Srimanta Sankardev, Srimanta Madhavdev, Lachit Borphukan, and Veer Chilarai, the governor said that the education curriculum often overlooks the contributions of these luminaries, providing only limited knowledge. He, therefore, said that celebrations of statehood days help one state to celebrate and cherish the achievements of the great personalities of other states and generate deeper knowledge about the nation.

The governor also said that the observance of Statehood Day serves as an opportunity to educate and celebrate the remarkable heroes and their works who hail from different states. Highlighting the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Governor underscored how India, which was once fragmented and divided into numerous princely states, was united under the visionary leadership of Patel post-independence. He said that throughout history, the nation has given its countrymen souls like Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh, Lachit Borphukan, and others who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation, its culture, and its religion. Their deeds have not only preserved the nation’s cultural heritage but have also contributed to the prosperity and cultural richness of the country, a press release said.

